More Copilot features may be on the way in future Windows 11 builds

Microsoft first announced its upcoming generative AI option Windows Copilot at Build 2023 in May. Since then, early versions of Windows Copilot have been included in recent Dev channel and Beta channel builds of Windows 11 for members of the Insider program. At the moment, folks who try to use Copilot in these Insider builds could face some bugs.

However, Microsoft is also reportedly hiding some upcoming Copilot functions in these Insider builds. Windows enthusiast Xeno posted what he uncovered in an X (formerly Twitter) post this week (via MSPoweruser)

Seems like Copilot may have gained some functionality such as launching applications, task manager actions, troubleshooting, opening settings and providing feedback pic.twitter.com/ZAwvlsnfKP — Xeno (@XenoPanther) August 2, 2023

The new functions, which could be accessed via first-party plugins, may include "ClockService", which could allow people to access Copilot to set up their PCs clock for timers and other functions. Another function that's listed is "Accessibility Tools", which may indicate users can access Windows 11 accessibility features via Copilot.

There's also a "Launch Application" listed, which looks like it could let people use Copilot to launch apps. "Task Manager Service" is also listed, which means the old CTRL-ATL-DEL way of entering Task Manager could gain Copilot support. Finally, there's "Troubleshooter", which could indicate that you may be able to use Copilot to fix PC issues.

It's important to note that these "hidden" features may mean Microsoft is likely still testing them in internal Windows 11 builds. It could also mean that one or more of these Copilot additions may not be added for some time, if ever. Indeed, Microsoft sometimes adds features in Insider builds and then removes them for periods of time.

In any case, we can expect to get more info on Copilot in the coming weeks and months before it becomes an official part of Windows 11.