Mozilla Thunderbird will get a major revamp starting in July

The Thunderbird email client from Firefox developer Mozilla continues to have a strong fan following. However, the software hasn't received a UI refresh for some time. That will change later this summer, according to a post today on the official Thunderbird blog.

Since early 2020, development of Thunderbird has been conducted by MZLA Technologies, which is a subsidary of Mozilla. A small but growing number of paid developers has been maintaining and updating the email client for the past three years. The donations from users have helped keep the lights on. Now it looks like the team is ready to make a major leap forward in Thunderbird's development.

One of the team's big goals is to refresh the email client's user interface so it looks as good as modern email software. The blog post stated:

A UI that looks and feels modern is getting initially implemented with version 115 in July, aiming at offering a simple and clean interface for “new” users, as well as the implementation of more customizable options with a flexible and adaptable interface to allow veteran users to maintain that familiarity they love.

The team has a roadmap in place that will include UI and UX improvements over the next two years. Also, efforts are being made to replace the old code in Thunderbird, along with better accessiblity options, and new features to the client "that some of our competitors have had for years." In addition, the team has a goal of releasing new versions on a monthly basis starting sometime in the next three years.

Even with these upcoming updates and changes, Thunderbird will continue to be an open source software application. The team will also continue to listen and use ideas from the outside community. Hopefully we will learn more, and see more, of the revamped Thunderbird email client soon.