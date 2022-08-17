Netflix's new subscription tier with ads could restrict downloads for offline viewing

Netflix is expected to introduce a new subscription tier that will have advertisements. However, in addition to content being interrupted with promotional messages, the streaming giant may also impose certain restrictions.

According to the language in the code of the Netflix app, it appears the company may not allow downloads. In other words, Netflix may allow offline downloads only to the ad-free subscription tiers of the service. Ad-supported tiers might not be able to download content for offline viewing.

Netflix started allowing offline viewing back in 2016. However, the company didn’t seem to treat the feature as a perk. In fact, the company seemed to offer the feature to acquire subscribers in regions with sub-par internet.

Netflix has been contemplating multiple ways to differentiate the ad-free subscriptions from the ad-supported ones. Earlier this year, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned that the ad-supported tier wouldn’t include all the same content as the ad-free tier. Simply put, Netflix might restrict access to certain shows, and those opting for the ad-supported tier might not be able to watch the same content.

Sarandos even hinted that ad-supported tiers are “intended to be a gateway tier that gives people a taste at a lower price”. This clearly suggests Netflix wants the ad-supported tier to be a stepping stone and not a permanent solution for subscribers. The company clearly wants its subscribers to opt for ad-free subscriptions.

Netflix has signed up with Microsoft to have it as its ad tech and sales partner. The new ad-supported tier will be cheaper than the standard ad-free subscriptions and is expected to arrive next year.

Via: Bloomberg