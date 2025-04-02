New CEO admits "best products always win" and that Intel must perform vs AMD, Nvidia, Apple

It is no secret that currently the company is not in the best competitive shape vs rivals like AMD and Nvidia. On the CPU side, AMD is currently more efficient and thus enjoying decent success. Meanwhile, on the GPU side, it is also being beaten by AMD on the on-board graphics side and by both AMD and Nvidia on the discrete GPU segment.

There is also the Arm factor from the likes of Apple and Qualcomm.

Intel held its Day 2 of the Vision 2025 event, and the opening keynote was addressed by the new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. It appears that the new boss is quite well aware of this, as he believes Intel must turn around and make great products as "the best products always win."

“I am a big believer that the best products always win.”



Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says that Intel must deliver great performance, efficiency and quality without exception. #IntelVision pic.twitter.com/Fb3rswwHOo — Intel News (@intelnews) March 31, 2025

To achieve this, Intel notes that under the new leadership of Lip-Bu Tan, the focus of the company will be to put its engineering aspect first as it will reward innovation and growth over everything else.

Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s leadership, Intel will be an engineering-focused company, working to retain and recruit top talent empowered to innovate and grow. Intel will become an incubator of new ideas, giving engineers freedom to innovate.

Lip-Bu Tan says:

The moment that you realize the challenges in front of you, then you can put the team together and address it. That’s my style – basically, humbly listen to the feedback and then put together the A-team.

A bit ironically, though, Intel's former CEO Pat Gelsinger was an engineer there too, but unfortunately, he could not seem to turn the company around.

Aside from promoting innovation and engineering, Tan also said that Intel would be focusing on customers too and listening to feedback. He says:

As CEO, my No. 1 priority has been spending time with customers. Under my leadership, Intel will be an engineering-focused company. ... We will listen closely and act on your input. Most importantly, we will create products that solve your problems and drive your success.

This is a fairly important point for Intel's success, as it has been seen that Team Blue has not quite managed to replicate Team Red and Team Green in this regard, with both AMD and Nvidia enjoying widespread fandom, something which Intel lacks as it has not been able to connect to the younger enthusiast demographic especially.