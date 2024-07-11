Nvidia GeForce NOW adds three more PC games to its cloud gaming service

Subscribers to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service are getting three new titles to stream to their devices this week. The biggest release is Once Human, the survival game from developer Starry Studio and publisher NetEase.

Nvidia's blog post has more info on Once Human, which is available for people who got the game via Steam:

Step into a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic energy has transformed humanity in Once Human. As a Meta-Human, survive the contamination and use the powers of Stardust to navigate a new and bizarre open-world universe. Experience elements of survival, crafting and combat while challenging players to gather resources, build shelters and fend off human and monstrous threats. Uncover the rich lore through interactions with various characters and artifacts scattered throughout the world.

The second game is Anger Foot, which comes from the publisher Devolver Digital. Like many of the games it publishes, this title takes a well-known gaming genre, in this case, the first-person shooter, and turns its tropes on its head, or rather its feet.

Anger Foot, from developer Free Lives, has the player controlling a character who fights off the bad guys while moving quickly through its levels. The game includes the player character using his foot and sneakers to bust down doors and take out enemies. You can switch to different sneakers that have their own unique features. This game will also be available on GeForce NOW for people to get this title via Steam.

Finally, GeForce Now has added Cricket 24, from developer Big Ant Studios and publisher Nacon. It offers a detailed look at the global professional cricket sports leagues with over 200 real players and over 50 stadiums among many other features. The game is available on GeForce NOW via Microsoft's Xbox PC store and for subscribers to the company's PC Game Pass service.