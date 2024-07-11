WhatsApp rolls out voice notes transcription feature to some Android beta users

According to a new report, WhatsApp is rolling out a new voice note transcription feature for beta users on Android. This new feature enhances accessibility and convenience for users. The feature is reportedly rolling out with the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.15.5.

The WhatsApp voice note transcription feature allows users to read transcriptions of voice notes directly within the app. This feature makes it easier for users to understand the voice notes, especially for those with hearing disabilities. The feature also comes in handy in noisy environments where listening to audio messages can be difficult.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the voice notes transcription feature works within the user's device to ensure privacy. In order to enable the feature, users need to be running the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.15.5. They can download different language data packs, including English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, and Russian.

image via WABetaInfo

The voice notes transcription feature makes it easier for users to get a quick grab of lengthy voice notes, without needing to listen to the entire voice note. Besides, it saves time and makes communication more effective. Currently, the feature is available to a limited set of beta users and is expected to expand to other users gradually.

Aside from this feature, WhatsApp is also spotted working on a feature that allows them to know what they are being added to a group chat. The information will be available via a dedicated context card, which would also contain information such as who created the group, the purpose of the group creation, and information about the group creator.

This allows for enhanced user security and is helpful for users who get added to group chats from unknown numbers. Users can check the invite's legitimacy and make an informed decision if they wish to join the group or not.