Vodafone, Qualcomm, and Xiaomi achieve 1.8 Gbps 5G download speeds with Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Vodafone, Qualcomm, and Xiaomi say they have successfully achieved 5G download speeds of 1.8 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) using a new smartphone. The test was carried out in Germany and Spain and involves new technology that improves how data and video are transmitted from the radio network over 5G to the mobile device.

Specifically, the test involved something called 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM), this is an improvement on the system used today called 256 QAM. The newer one sends more data in each transmission enabling faster download speeds. Vodafone said that when this upgrade is eventually deployed, it will lead to speed increases and greater network capacity.

The smartphone in question that was used to test 1024 QAM was the Xiaomi 14 Ultra which has the Snapdragon X75 5G Modern-RF System. Here are the results the companies found:

"In Germany, the team measured a throughput improvement on the commercial network of around 20% over a distance of up to 600 meters, and at its 5G test centre in Ciudad Real, Spain, they achieved peak 5G download speed of nearly 1.8 Gbps. Theoretically, 1.8 Gbps could provide a capacity gain of up to 25% in ideal conditions. The technology, which Vodafone expects to become more widely available during 2025, is suited to supporting multiple customers close to a mobile site in busy areas such as a shopping centre or high street."

While Vodafone says it expects 1024 QAM to be more widely available next year, your existing device may not support it even if your phone has 5G, it all depends on your hardware. Recent phones and upcoming phones will more likely support this technology.

Qualcomm's Dino Flore said in the statement that these successful trials are proof that the boundaries of what is possible with 5G need to be continually pushed to eke out the best performance.

Source: Vodafone