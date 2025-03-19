When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Outage hits some Microsoft 365 services like Outlook as it goes down, Microsoft confirms

Neowin · with 3 comments

Broken Outlook logo

Microsoft has confirmed that Microsoft 365 services like Outlook are currently down. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. As such, users will be unable to access such Outlook features and services. The company has informed that you can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "EX1036356". The problem seems to be specific to Outlook on the web

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

We will update the post once more details are available.

Report a problem with article
The Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU
Previous Article

Nvidia lowers the price of RTX 50 series graphics cards but only in Europe

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

3 Comments - Add comment