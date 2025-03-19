Outage hits some Microsoft 365 services like Outlook as it goes down, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft has confirmed that Microsoft 365 services like Outlook are currently down. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. As such, users will be unable to access such Outlook features and services. The company has informed that you can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "EX1036356". The problem seems to be specific to Outlook on the web

We're investigating reports of an issue affecting users' ability to access Outlook on the web. For more information, see EX1036356 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 19, 2025

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

We will update the post once more details are available.