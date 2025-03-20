OpenAI's o1 Pro now available to developers, priced at $600 per million output tokens

Last December, OpenAI introduced a new subscription tier for ChatGPT users called ChatGPT Pro. The ChatGPT Pro plan costs $200 per month and offers exclusive benefits in addition to the capabilities available in the Plus plan. ChatGPT Pro users enjoy unlimited access to o1, o1-mini, and GPT-4o, as well as unlimited access to advanced voice features. They also gain access to o1 Pro mode, which utilizes more computational power to provide the best answers to the most challenging questions.

OpenAI claims that o1 Pro mode performs better on difficult machine learning benchmarks across math, science, and coding compared to both the o1 and o1-preview models. According to external expert testers, o1 Pro mode delivers more reliably accurate and comprehensive responses than other existing reasoning models.

Today, OpenAI announced the availability of o1 Pro mode for developers via APIs. Currently, it is accessible to select developers in tiers 1–5. o1 Pro also supports various developer tools, including vision, function calling, and structured outputs. Additionally, it is compatible with the newly announced Responses and Batch APIs. It features a 200,000-token context window, a 100,000-token maximum output limit, and a knowledge cutoff date of September 30, 2023.

The main drawback of o1 Pro is its price. It costs $150 per million input tokens and $600 per million output tokens. With the Batch API, o1 Pro is priced at $75 per million input tokens and $300 per million output tokens. Interested developers can find more details on the new o1 pro model API here.

On a related note, last month, OpenAI announced its new non-reasoning model, GPT-4.5, which is the largest and most knowledgeable model to date. The GPT-4.5 preview model is available for developers for $75 per million input tokens and $150 per million output tokens.