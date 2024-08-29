Outlook for Windows and the Web gets improved voice dictation

Microsoft announced some improvements for the Outlook for Windows app and Outlook for the Web. The latest addition to Microsoft's email clients revamped the dictation feature and its user experience, making it "even more powerful and easier to use."

For those unfamiliar, Outlook supports AI-powered voice input with over 50 supported languages, allowing you to create emails using your voice. With the latest update, Outlook for Windows and Outlook for the Web received the ability to pause and resume dictation, change the dictation settings, and get quick help for troubleshooting any possible issues.

When using dictation, you will notice a new panel with four buttons, which allow you to pause dictation (you can also use the Alt + ` shortcut), access its settings, get help, and close the panel. As for available customization, you can select your spoken language, switch microphones (if your computer has two or more), monitor your mic, and toggle on or off auto-punctuation and the profanity filter.

It is worth noting that there are a few known issues that Microsoft has yet to address:

Not all voice commands currently available in Outlook for Windows are available in the new Outlook for Windows and Outlook on the web. For a list of supported commands, please see Dictate your emails in Outlook.

Some supported languages are considered Preview languages and may have lower accuracy and/or limited punctuation support. To view the list of Preview languages, go to Dictate your emails in Outlook and select Spoken languages supported under More Information.

Also, for the feature to work, you should have a working microphone (duh) and a stable internet connection since AI-powered voice recognition does not work offline. Microsoft recommends using an external microphone or a headset to get the best voice recognition in Outlook.

According to the announcement post, the updated dictation experience is now available for all Outlook for Windows and Outlook for the Web users.