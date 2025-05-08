Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle and Still Wakes the Deep join Free Play Days

Microsoft's Free Play Days promotion has returned with another couple of games to try out for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members. This weekend, subscribers can jump into PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs as well as Still Wakes the Deep for no extra cost. Any progress they make also carries over automatically if you decide to purchase them afterward.

From the latest duo, the Pac-Man title is a unique competitive experience that pits players against each other for massive 64-player multiplayer battles. The battle royale experience has you eating through interconnected mazes using Power Pellets and items while also chomping plenty of ghosts on the way. Any opposing players are also fair game during these eating times.

Both arcade and ranked matches are available, alongside extensive cosmetic options for customizing your own Pac-Man.

For those looking for a more narrative experience, Still Wakes the Deep offers a first-person horror campaign that puts you into the shoes of an electrician trapped in an oil rig in the North Sea following a drilling accident. Being a game offering no combat elements, it will have you traversing the rig while using stealth and distractions to survive. All the while, you'll be trying to save the remaining crew from an otherworldly horror that has somehow overtaken the platform.

Released in 2024, the title is developed by The Chinese Room, the studio behind games like Dear Esther, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and Everybody's Gone to Rapture.

Here are the two latest Free Play Days games and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, May 11, at 11:59 pm PT. Expect the next round of games to enter the ongoing program next Thursday as well.