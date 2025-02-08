PlayStation Network has been down for over 12 hours, and Sony isn't saying much

Sony's gaming network that holds all its PlayStation services together, PlayStation Network (PSN), has been unavailable to gamers for over 12 hours now. The sudden outage has been kicking out anyone who tries to play a PSN-connected game, whether it be on a PlayStation console or a PC port.

Checking DownDetector, the first reports of PSN being down arrived via users around 3 pm PST, with social media posts by gamers also blowing up at the same time. Sony responded to the outage shortly after with posts on its own social media accounts.

However, this was only to say, "We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN," and point towards its status page that shows what services are down. No more information about the cause of the outage or when gamers can expect things to return to normal has been shared by Sony teams just yet.

We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.

The linked status page shows Account management, Gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct being affected across PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, apps, and "Other" platforms.

The length of the outage and Sony's relative silence around the matter are interesting aspects of this situation. However, most PlayStation players are simply worried they won't be able to play any games over the weekend on the service they pay monthly to access. PC users who can't access their single-player PlayStation ports are in some luck, though, as Sony recently made the account requirement optional on most of its games on the platform.

Right now, there is no information on when the PlayStation Network will stabilize and let gamers on the Sony platforms back into their games. We will update this page once the services come back online.