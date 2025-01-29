Sony waves white flag: PSN accounts are becoming optional again on PlayStation PC games

While Sony has been publishing ports of its popular PlayStation exclusives on the PC platform for years now, it only began requiring a PlayStation Network account recently. Prior to its attempted introduction with Helldivers 2 in 2024, PC gamers could simply opt not to log in to PSN on Sony titles. However, despite pushback from PC gamers, even the company's single-player ports soon began requiring a PSN login. It seems, though, that Sony is finally going back on that decision.

A new update that appeared on the official PlayStation Blog today revealed that PlayStation Network accounts will become optional again across Sony titles on PC. This will begin on January 30 with the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and will also be extended to previously released titles God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. The Last of Us Part II Remastered, launching this April, will also skip the mandatory account process.

Sony is instead offering in-game bonuses and early unlocks for those who do log in with a PSN account. These will arrive alongside other login benefits, such as PlayStation trophies and friend management options.

Here are the bonuses incoming to players who opt to sign in:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Early unlock suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit God of War Ragnarok: Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP) The Last of Us Part II Remastered: +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras

Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered: Gain access to Nora Valiant outfit

Sony titles with the mandatory PSN account requirement have been getting hammered on Steam player review sections for some time now. The change should calm down the masses. However, it's unclear if the change will also lift the region restrictions on Sony titles in unsupported regions, which have been blocking out over 170 countries since last year.