As services return, Sony offers 5 extra days of PSN Plus to existing members

The PlayStation Network outage that took out almost all online services of Sony consoles and platforms finally sputtered online after almost 20 hours of being offline.

The company barely communicated with users while the outage was active, and even when services returned, only a short update was sent out. "PSN has been restored," said the company in a social media post. "You should be able to access online features without any problems now. Sorry for the inconvenience!"

A few hours later, Sony has now provided a short update on what had happened, but again without details or context around the matter. "Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue," the company said regarding the 20-hour outage during the weekend.

Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 9, 2025

Sony is sending out a PlayStation Plus bonus as compensation for the lost time. All existing PlayStation Plus members will receive 5 days of additional service for no extra fee for going through the outage. Judging by the social media reactions though, fans aren't happy about the lack of details, with fear of another data leak/hack being a possibility, and about the only 5-day Plus offering.

Another factor to consider is that it wasn't just PlayStation Plus members who were affected by the outage. Many users' single-player games failed to run due to Sony authentication servers not responding, plus it also restricted non-members from playing free-to-play titles.

In any case, we will have to wait and see if Sony will provide more information on what was the reason behind the global PlayStation Network outage. If details are incoming, expect a blog post to go up in the new week.