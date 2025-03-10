Popular Windows-tinkering app ViVeTool gets Windows 11 24H2 support

ViVeTool is one of those must-have utilities for every Windows enthusiast who wants to access hidden features right now or tweak the operating system beyond what is possible with the standard features and toggles. Microsoft often ships new stuff turned off or with several variants, and the ViVeTool app lets you speed things up, get access to in-development changes, toggle A/B experimental features, and more.

It has been quite a while since the last ViVeTool update, and now, we finally have a new version.

ViVeTool 0.3.4 is now available for download from GitHub. It is not a very big release, and it primarily focuses on Windows 11 version 24H2 users. The update fixes a problem with the fullreset command that reverts all the changes back to their default states. As explained by the developer, @thebookisclosed, that happens because more priorities in Windows 11 version 24H2 are now immutable, resulting in an error when changing certain features.

Here is the changelog:

Support for handling new 24H2 priorities (fixes #137)

Feature dictionary update (data as of 3/10/2025) All custom suffixes were removed in favor of suffixing with ID in case the name occurs multiple times Big thanks to @riverar and @phantomofearth for their symbol scanning work



In addition to releasing version 0.3.4, the developer announced that ViVeTool passed two million downloads—quite an achievement.

You can download ViVeTool 0.3.4 from its GitHub repository. It is available for x86 systems with Intel and AMD processors, plus there is an ARM64 version for PCs with Snapdragon and Microsoft SQ processors.