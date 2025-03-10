Indiana Jones and the Great Circle reportedly coming to PlayStation 5 in April

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the latest game from MachineGames, landed across PC and Xbox platforms late last year. Featuring everyone's favorite archaeologist, the adventure game tells an original story that follows players around the world beating up plenty of Nazis in 1937.

While the game was announced for the PlayStation platform last year as a part of Microsoft's ongoing multi-platform plans, an official release date is yet to be attached for this port. A new report is seemingly shedding light on this matter, though, revealing that an April release is internally planned.

The report comes from reliable insider and dataminer billbil-kun, who has managed to narrow down the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PlayStation 5 release date to April 17, 2025.

Aside from arriving as a digital release, the game is said to be getting a physical launch on PlayStation 5, too, just like on Xbox. Per the report, both Standard ($69.99) and Premium editions ($99.99) will be made available for PS5 fans to pick up.

The leaker has not been able to uncover any information about the Collector's Edition for PS5, though the $189.99 package contains a real globe, Indiana's journal, and more goodies.

It seems Microsoft is bringing back the Advanced Access promotion on PS5 for this late release, too. Billbil-kun says that while standard edition buyers on PS5 will be able to jump in on April 17, those purchasing the Premium Edition will reportedly gain access to the adventure experience two days earlier, starting on April 15.

Don't forget that the Premium Edition also provides access to The Order of Giants story expansion when it releases, a digital artbook, and the Temple of Doom outfit straight from the movie.