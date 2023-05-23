PowerToys 0.70 debuts Mouse Without Borders, Peek for File Explorer, and more

It is update time for those using PowerToys on Windows 10 and 11. Version 0.70.0 is now available for download with numerous fixes, improvements, and a couple of new utilities. Mouse Without Borders lets you interact with other computers from the same keyboard and mouse without the need for a KVM switch. Peek lets you preview a file in File Explorer with a keyboard shortcut.

The following utilities: Registry Preview, Awake, and Mouse Jump received some Quality of Life improvements, which is another way of saying not bug fixes, but changes were made to improve the way they work.

There's also a good number of fixes included in this release too which are included below.

Here are the highlights of the update:

New utility: Mouse Without Borders enables you to interact with other computers from the same keyboard and mouse and share clipboard and files between the machines. We’ve upgraded it to .NET 7 and made a few small adjustments to fit inside the PowerToys model. Thanks @truong2d and the rest of the contributors from the Microsoft Garage!

New utility: Peek is a utility that shows a quick preview of files selected in File Explorer when you press a shortcut ( Ctrl + Space by default). Thanks @SamChaps!

+ by default). Thanks @SamChaps! Registry preview Quality of Life improvements. Thanks @randyrants!

Awake Quality of Life improvements. Thanks @dend!

Mouse Jump Quality of Life improvements. Thanks @mikeclayton! \

and here is the full changelog:

General New utility: Mouse Without Borders. Thanks @truong2d and other original contributors!

New utility: Peek. Thanks @SamChaps!

Fixed a bug causing saved settings to clear sometimes when upgrading PowerToys.

Font, icon and corner radius adjustments in the UI across utilities. Thanks @Jay-o-Way! Awake Update to command line output to match the arguments. Thanks @rpr69 for creating a PR to help fix this.

Fix crash happening when setting an expiration date on time zones with a negative offset relative to UTC (This was a hotfix for 0.69).

Fix missing logging file when installing (This was a hotfix for 0.69).

Upgraded Awake to a new version, with Quality of Life improvements and fixing many issues regarding Awake not resetting or not keeping the computer awake when expected. Thanks @dend! FancyZones Fixed accessibility issues on the Editor. File Locksmith Fixed tooltips having a transparent background (This was a hotfix for 0.69). File Explorer add-ons Add a Setting to select a background for the SVG Preview. Thanks @zanseb! Installer Added more utilities to terminate when installing to help prevent files that sometimes are leftover from uninstall. Keyboard Manager Fixed an issue causing mapping to media keys to type additional characters. Measure Tool Created a setting to specify the default measure tool. Thanks @zanseb! Mouse Jump Reduced dependency on WinForms utility classes. Thanks @mikeclayton!

Improved popup responsiveness. Thanks @mikeclayton!

Added a setting to set a custom sized window. Thanks @mikeclayton!

Added some shortcuts for screen navigation. Thanks @mikeclayton! Peek New utility: Peek. Thanks @SamChaps, who drove the effort! Many thanks for all the contributors who made it possible: @danielchau, @estebanm123, @Joanna-Zhou, @jth-ms, @miksalmon, @niels9001, @RobsonPontin, @sujessie, and @Sytta! PowerToys Run Add a plugin to start other PowerToys. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Added code to the Shell plugin to use Windows Terminal. Currently accessible only through manipulating the settings file directly. Thanks @phoenix172! Quick Accent Added a missing character to the Welsh language. Registry Preview Specify minimum size / position values for the UI (This was a hotfix for 0.69). Thanks @randyrants!

Fixes in the UI command bar (This was a hotfix for 0.69). Thanks @randyrants!

Fix crash on opening a file picker when running elevated (This was a hotfix for 0.69). Thanks @randyrants!

Fixed tooltips having a transparent background (This was a hotfix for 0.69).

Fixed a file size limit typo. Thanks @idma88!

Improve hexadecimal value parsing. Thanks @randyrants!

Added a button to open the Registry Editor at a selected key. Thanks @randyrants!

Improve key and value parsing. Thanks @randyrants!

Better theme support for caption bar. Thanks @randyrants!

Fix an issue handling empty DWORD and QWORD values. Thanks @randyrants! Settings Update the What's New screen to hide the installer hashes in the new format (This was a hotfix for 0.69).

Fix crashes happening when using the Shortcut Control (This was a hotfix for 0.69).

The Settings window now has a minimum width. Thanks @niels9001!

Prevent a second Settings instance from being opened on upgrade.

Fix accessibility issues on many pages. Thanks @niels9001! Documentation Fix a dead link in documentation that was pointing to the wrong settings specification. Thanks @zanseb!

Added some missing contributors to COMMUNITY.md Development Fixed the CI release pipelines hash generation (This was a hotfix for 0.69).

Added per-user installers to the winget package submission script.

Upgraded the Community Toolkit Labs dependency. Thanks @niels9001!

Fixed building with Visual Studio 17.6. Thanks @snickler!

Upgraded the WebView 2 dependency.

Upgraded the WinAppSDK dependency to 1.3.1.

Fixed a typo preventing the clean up script to run. Thanks @Sajad-Lx!

Fixed encoding on a test file to fix running tests in some configurations. Thanks @VisualBasist!

Made the GPO release assets come named with a version in the build CI output.

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store, winget (Command Prompty as Administrator and enter the command: winget install --id Microsoft.PowerToys, or its repository on GitHub.