Microsoft announces Windows 11 "Moment 3" update, coming May 24, 2023

The time has arrived for Windows 11 users to prepare to download the latest feature drop for the operating system. After months of testing in the Windows Insider program, Windows 11 "Moment 3" update is ready for its public release on May 24, 2023.

The latest feature update for Windows 11 has no official name (so much for hating silly names, such as "Fall Creators Update"), so enthusiasts call it "Moment 3," according to the leaked story about Microsoft changing its approach to servicing its operating system. The release is not the biggest one we have seen, but it still packs a few excellent changes and new features. Here are the highlights:

Taskbar and notification improvements : new VPN indicator and a button for copying 2FA codes from notifications.

: new VPN indicator and a button for copying 2FA codes from notifications. Live Kernel Memory Dump in Task Manager.

in Task Manager. Content Adaptive Brightness Control or (CABC) improvements to make your laptop or tablet last longer.

or (CABC) improvements to make your laptop or tablet last longer. Multitasking improvements that now let you display more Edge tabs when you press Alt + Tab.

that now let you display more Edge tabs when you press Alt + Tab. Changes for one of the oldest methods of taking screenshots . Intriguing!

. Intriguing! Accessibility Improvements to make the OS more convenient for people with physical limitations.

to make the OS more convenient for people with physical limitations. Multiple fixes and minor changes across the operating system.

We have already published our comprehensive Windows 11 "Moment 3" Update review, which you can check out here. Note that the update will release as optional, so you will have to go to Settings > Windows Update, check for available updates, and then install the release. Microsoft will push the "Moment 3" update to all customers on June 13, 2023, or the next Patch Tuesday. You can also check out the official announcement post detailing new features coming tomorrow to a Windows 11 PC near you.

In case you missed it, Microsoft also announced a few exciting features coming soon to Windows 11. Version 23H2, which is due to arrive in the second half of the year, will bring native RGB controls, an ungrouped taskbar with labels (yay), improved app backup and restore, and many more. Catch up with the rest of Build 2023 announcements here.