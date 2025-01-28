PowerToys 0.88 adds a new tool and removes one

PowerToys' first update of 2025 is here. Version 0.88 is now available for download with one new utility, a long list of improvements for existing tools, and one removed module that has long been deprecated.

The new utility in PowerToys 0.88 is ZoomIt (first spotted coming to PowerToys in September 2024). It can help you zoom, annotate, and record the screen for presentations. Many users know ZoomIt as part of the Sysinternals suite, and it is now a part of PowerToys. However, it will continue evolving separately from PowerToys.

As for the removed feature, Video Conference Mute is now gone from PowerToys.

Here are the update highlights:

.Net 9.0.1 fixed many issue in WPF, improving stability for PowerToys Run.

And here is the complete changelog:

General Applied a workaround for the Windows App SDK applications title bar override that was causing accent color to not be shown on the top bar of applications on Windows 10.

Improved the "admin application running" notification checking logic to be less demanding on resources.

Fixed an issue causing many utilities to crash when the GPO to disable data diagnostics was applied. Advanced Paste Fixed a crash when the application was exiting. (This was a hotfix for 0.87)

Added a Json format validation step to verify if a conversion to Json should be applied.

Fixed accessibility issues when using a screen reader.

Added support for all BitmapDecoder supported image file types to the Image to Text functionality.

Fixed an issue causing Advanced Paste initialization errors to hang the PowerToys main process. FancyZones Removed Workspaces Editor from the exclusions list so it can be snapped by FancyZones. Keyboard Manager Added an option to make a shortcut remapping only trigger with exact modifiers. Monaco Preview Added support for .resx and .resw files in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.

Added a setting to make the code minimap toggle-able in Peek and File Explorer add-ons.

Fixed an issue causing Json format preview setting to not be applied correctly.

Fixed an issue causing the wrong Monaco assets to be used at runtime. Mouse Without Borders Fixed an issue causing clipboard to stop working after going through a UAC screen when using the Service mode. New+ Fixed an issue causing New+ to override the New file or folder creation from the File Explorer Ribbon buttons or keyboard shortcuts on Windows 10.

When creating file or folders through a template, they should now have the current time as the last modified date. Peek Fixed an issue causing Peek to not appear if it was previously minimized. PowerToys Run Fixed a transparent border issue on Windows 10.

Fixed a crash in the OneNote plugin after the .Net 9 update.

Fixed an issue causing the Calculator plugin to return division by zero errors when dividing by hexadecimal numbers.

Updated the Calculator plugin Mages library to 3.0.0 and added support for the random integer function.

Improved handling of non-base 10 numbers to add support for binary and octal numbers in the Calculator plugin.

Added a setting to enable selection of which units to use for trigonometric functions.

Fixed a .NET 9 regression causing the PowerToys Run dialog to not be draggable.

Added context menu buttons for the VS Code Workspaces plugin, for copying the path, opening in File Explorer or in Console.

Added some telemetry to gather data on which hotkey is used to trigger PowerToys Run.

Removed the workarounds that were in place to fix some WPF issues that were fixed in .NET 9.0.1.

Fixed a typo in the Value Generator plugin messages. Quick Accent Added the ć character to the Slovenian character set.

Added the Proto-Indo-European character set. Registry Preview Fixed an issue causing line breaks to not be parsed correctly for REG_MULTI_SZ values.

Added a tooltip to values to show multiple lines of data.

Added a context menu to enable copying type, value and key paths. Settings Made the Advanced Paste paste OpenAI configuration modal scrollable.

Fixed the text on the Quick Accent page to refer to "character sets" instead of "character set".

Added the plugin's dll file version and website to the PowerToys Run plugin settings.

Added the Workspaces file to the list of files that gets backed up by the Back up / Restore functionality.

Fixed an issue causing some of the selected character sets to be unselected when opening the character set expander in the Quick Accent page.

Improved GPO logic, icons, info bar layout and enabled state of all modules settings pages.

Fixed some accessibility issues and refactored and improved quality of the code related to image sizes in the Image Resizer page.

Fixed mentions of "Backup" to "Back up" when it should be used as a verb.

Added a "New" label to Settings to better highlight new utilities that get released. Text Extractor Fixed many accessibility and UI issues on the overlay UI. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Workspaces Fixed an issue causing the Workspaces Editor to start outside of visible desktop area.

Fixed an issue to maintain command line arguments for applications when trying using the "Launch and Edit" feature. Video Conference Mute The module has been deprecated in 0.88.0, being removed from PowerToys. ZoomIt New utility: Zoom It - a screen zoom, annotation, and recording tool for technical presentations and demos. This utility from Sysinternals has had its source code released and included in PowerToys. ZoomIt will still continue to be updated and shipped by Sysinternals for users who prefer to have it as a standalone utility outside of PowerToys.

You can download PowerToys 0.88 from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.