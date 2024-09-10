Sysinternals tool ZoomIt is coming soon to PowerToys

Microsoft recently released a big update for PowerToys, bringing users a new Workspaces utility. The app's module collection is already pretty impressive, but Microsoft is not stopping there. In addition to the two upcoming utilities we recently reported, PowerToys is now implementing another popular app called ZoomIt.

For those unfamiliar, ZoomIt is part of the Sysinternals app suite, which Microsoft purchased in 2006. The suite includes various utilities for file system, networking, process monitoring, security, and more. It is a pretty rich collection of tools that can help you boost your productivity, troubleshoot problems, and more. You can check Sysinternals on the official Microsoft Learn website.

As for ZoomIt, it is a handy, lightweight app for those frequently making presentations and demos on their computers. You can use ZoomIt to zoom something on the screen (hence the name), annotate on your screen, draw, insert text, record your demos, display timers, and more. The beauty of ZoomIt is that it is free, simple, and light on resources. It also works on all Windows versions, including on systems with touch and pen input.

Clint Rutkas from the PowerToys team confirmed that ZoomIt is coming soon to PowerToys:

Coming very soon into PowerToys! ZoomIt by @Sysinternals! Thanks everyone for the partnership! — Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) September 10, 2024

Besides ZoomIt, PowerToys is getting a tool called "New+," which allows for creating files and folders using customized templates. File Actions is another upcoming module for adding new context menu entries for select features, such as generating checksums, copying or moving files, creating a new folder with the highlighted items, copying images to the clipboard, and more.

While there are no exact dates on when ZoomIt, New+, and File Actions will be available, you can expect them soon in the upcoming updates. Meanwhile, Microsoft released a small bug-fixing update for PowerToys to address a bunch of issues in Workspaces. Check out the full details here.