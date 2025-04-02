Proton Drive is now available natively on Windows on ARM

Proton, the company behind popular privacy-focused services like Proton VPN, Proton Mail, and more, announced some updates to its cloud storage solution, Proton Drive. With the latest update, Windows on ARM users can enjoy a native application on devices like the Surface Pro 11 or the Surface Laptop 7.

A native app for Windows on ARM devices gives better energy efficiency and performance, plus access to cloud syncing, file backup, file sharing, offline access, and more, right through the system's File Explorer.

In addition, Proton Drive on Windows now has the Windows Cloud feature, which allows files to be stored in the cloud while accessing them locally (similar to OneDrive's files on demand). The feature lets you browse all your files stored in Proton Drive and download them locally only when necessary.

Other changes and improvements to Proton Drive include 10 new languages for the Windows app (English, German, Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, and Turkish), a fully rebuilt from the ground up version for macOS with faster upload and download speeds, a redesigned user interface, sync status tracking, Finder integration, and more.

Also, you can now create shareable links and collaborate on folders and files even if the recipient has no Proton account. Proton says this change boosts privacy and allows users to remain private and protected when working with sensitive documents and files.

Finally, Proton users can now receive email notifications about new comments, replies, and suggestions in shared documents. More information about these two changes is available here.

You can download Proton Drive for Windows and other supported platforms from the official website.