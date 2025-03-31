Qualcomm to unveil flagship Snapdragon chipset at April 2 event

Qualcomm will hold a product event in China on Wednesday, April 2, where it will unveil a new flagship mobile chipset.

Industry sources rumored that the new SoC will likely be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which has a model number SM8735. The chip arrives as an upgrade over last year's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which powered most of the mid-range smartphones in the top tier, such as Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Poco F6.

The chip will not be looking to beat Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, however is likely to compete in the same segment as the last year's model. As per leaked sources, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is reported to utilize a new eight-core CPU configuration from the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The architecture, according to reports, includes one single high-performance Cortex-X4 prime core with a clock speed of 3.21 GHz, three Cortex-A720 performance cores with a 3.01 GHz clock speed, another two Cortex-A720 performance cores operating at 2.80 GHz, and two Cortex-A720 efficiency cores running at 2.02 GHz.

For graphics processing (GPU), the chipset is said to contain an Adreno 825. While supposedly being of the same generation as the Adreno 830 on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Adreno 825 is said to be going to contain fewer cores. Other technical details include the availability of 6MB of Shared Level Cache (SLC) and 8MB of L3 cache.

Qualcomm claims the new chip will hit "an impressive AnTuTu score of over 2 million points", putting it in the high end of mobile SoCs. That level of performance should bring flagship-level capabilities to the next wave of higher-mid range and premium phones.

Qualcomm is expected to confirm partnerships with major smartphone manufacturers during the event. Rumors suggest that the first devices powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will debut as early as mid-April.

Source: Qualcomm on Weibo (Chinese)