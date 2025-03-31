Ryzen 9 9950X3D delidded and pushed to nearly 6 GHz with direct die cooling

AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor is already attracting attention from the community. One Redditor recently shared their experience of successfully removing the Integrated Heat Spreader (IHS) from their 9950X3D with unconventional tools, leading to impressive overclocking results.

A report was made by a Redditor, showing a "delidding" of a Ryzen 9 9950X3D, ﻿the process of removing the CPU's Integrated Heat Spreader or the metal lid (IHS) on top of the CPU die. This allows the user to replace the thermal interface material (TIM) underneath, which was factory-installed, with a better-performing one, most typically liquid metal, for far superior heat transfer.

The Redditor described taking an extremely unusual method. Instead of using commercially available delidding kits, they said that they used a clothes iron to heat and soften the adhesive and then used fishing string to slice through the softened adhesive and detach the IHS from the CPU package. After the successful removal of the IHS, liquid metal was applied directly onto the CPU dies as the new thermal interface material before reapplying the cooling solution in a "direct die" configuration.

The user, who was described as liquid metal and water-cooling seasoned, said the altered CPU could overclock to nearly 6 GHz and operated at 72-73°C when it underwent a Furmark CPU stress test. The rest of the system was built with of high-end parts that included an RTX 5090 graphics card and the MSI MEG X870E Godlike motherboard.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D occupies the top spot in the lineup of AM5 socket processors since it costs $699. However, delidding procedures, though dangerous and warranty-voiding, illustrate the extent to which users will go to drive such hardware to its very limits.

Sources: Reddit via VideoCardz