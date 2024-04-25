Railway Empire, Prison Architect and TramSim are Xbox Free Play Days games this weekend

Another weekend is almost here, and Microsoft has already begun offering more games to try out for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members without having to open their wallets. The titles available this time are Railway Empire and Prison Architect. At the same time, TramSim: Console Edition is available to all Xbox players to try regardless of their Game Pass membership status.

We begin with a look at Railway Empire. It is a tycoon simulation entry where you are tasked with the goal of setting up a successful railway business in the United States, set between 1830 and 1930. You'll be expanding, optimizing, and making profits while using historically accurate locomotives. There are also plenty of expansion packs available to purchase separately that expand the locations and locomotives.

Next, Prison Architect arrives for simulation and management fans. The top-down title has you building prisons of all shapes and sizes for a private company, and you are also tasked with managing the sandbox. The prisoners and guards have their own personal behaviors, meaning chaos can strike at any moment.

Lastly, TramSim is offering a chance to experience the urban transport facilities of Vienna, Austria and Munich, Germany. You will be sticking to timetables and completing challenges while transporting passengers in this sim entry. "Both cities are populated with dynamic road traffic and pedestrian behaviour, as well as AI tram traffic," adds the developer Dovetail.

To make playthroughs easy to continue following the games' temporary promotions, discounts are also live for most of the games on the Free Play Days offer for this weekend. Progress will carry over after purchasing a game too. Here are store links to the available titles, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, April 28, at 11:59 pm PDT. Expect to see the next batch of games enter the promotion on May 2.