Roblox to restrict kids under 13 years from directly messaging each other outside of games

Roblox has announced some major updates to its safety system and parental controls. These changes introduce new limitations to children under 13 years of age regarding how they can interact on the platform. Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system that is highly popular with both kids and adults, and the new changes aim to help the platform maintain a healthy space.

In an official post, Roblox noted, "We are sharing the latest updates to our safety controls, including significant improvements to parental controls, how users under age 13 can communicate on Roblox, new content labels, and built-in protections for younger users. We’re excited to share these extensive updates today."

One major change involves simplifying the process of setting up and managing parental controls. Parents will now be able to monitor their kids' activities on Roblox and change the settings directly from their own devices. Previously, parents had to access their child's device to make changes to the parental controls for the game.

Additionally, parents will receive notifications whenever their child requests to do something that involves a higher maturity rating. Parents can easily track their child's screen time and set daily usage limits, after which the game will be automatically locked. Speaking of maturity rating, Roblox will start using content labels instead of ratings to categorize content.

Thanks to this change, users under 9 years of age will only be able to access content with "Mild" or "Minimal" content labels. Also, users under 13 years of age will not be able to directly message players outside of games unless they have parental permission. However, do note that they will still be able to view public messages within games. All the changes have come into effect since Monday, November 18.