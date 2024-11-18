Save 20% on the new GEEKOM AE8 Ryzen 7 8845 or Ryzen 9 8945HS Mini PC

GEEKOM is back with deals on its AE8 Mini PC powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 8945HS, or Ryzen 7 8845HS with a TDP of just 45W and a base clock starting at 3.8 GHz up to a Turbo Boost of 5.2 GHz, invoking up to a max TDP of 54W. It also contains a dedicated NPU.

As a reminder of what you get, below are the specifications for this Mini PC.

GEEKOM AE8 Dimensions 112.4 mm x 112.4 mm x 37 mm Weight 573g CPU Ryzen 9 8945HS (Base 4.0GHz, Turbo 5.2GHz 8C, 16T, 16MB Cache)

Ryzen 7 8845HS (Base 3.8GHz, Turbo 5.2GHz 8C, 16T, 16MB Cache)

cTDP: 35-54W (Default 45W) Graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics

12 RDNA 3 Graphics Cores 2800MHz

768 shading units / stream processors (12 CUs),

48 texture mapping units, and 32 ROPs NPU XDNA architecture (Up to 16 NPU TOPS) Memory 32GB Dual-channel Crucial DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB) Storage 1x Wodposit 512GB/1TB NVMe M.2 (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.2 Wireless LAN Wi-Fi 6E Kensington Lock Yes SD Card reader Yes (left side) Adapter 120W, 6.32A, 19V Power Adapter Front I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (left port supports Power Delivery)

1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack Rear I/O Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C with Power delivery up to 15W (5V 3A)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN

1 x DC-in Price (MSRP) $639/£599 - $551 (buying links below)

GEEKOM has two configurations of the AE8, with the only difference being a slightly less powerful Ryzen 7 CPU with half the storage (512GB). This knocks $90 off the price compared to the $799 (MSRP) Ryzen 9 configuration. In both instances, a Windows 11 Pro license is also pre-loaded.

We only published our review of this mini PC this past weekend, and you can check that out here.

The packaging is completely white, with the AE8 sitting in a foam cushion above a small envelope that contains a Thank you card and booklet that has guidance on all of the controls, how to access the AE8 to swap out the SSD or memory, and safety information in several European languages. Upon removing the foam cushion, you can find a cardboard compartment that contains the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA plate, and a bag of screws.

What’s In The Box

1 x AE8 Mini PC

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x VESA plate and bag of screws

1 x Envelope with booklet and Thank you card

In short, you have everything you need to get started.

All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse).

The deal is valid until

Use coupon code NEOWINAE8 for the Ryzen 9 and NEOWINE8 for the Ryzen 7 model.

This flash deal expires on Nov 25.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.