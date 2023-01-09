Rufus gets updated Fido script to fix broken Windows ISO downloads

Rufus, one of the most popular tools for creating bootable Windows (and other operating systems) drives, can also download Windows ISO files directly from Microsoft. The built-in Fido script makes Rufus an all-in-one app for those needing a USB drive to clean-install Windows.

Microsoft apparently is not happy with third-party apps accessing its servers, so it frequently places various blocks. The developer behind Rufus and Fido is not giving up, and they always find a way to bypass Microsoft's countermeasures. Fido 1.39 is now available, letting users once again download Windows ISO files.

The latest Fido release is available on GitHub, delivering a fix for the following error:

Error: We are unable to complete your request at this time. Some users, entities and locations are banned from using this service. For this reason, leveraging anonymous or location hiding technologies when connecting to this service is not generally allowed. If you believe that you encountered this problem in error, please try again. If the problem persists you may contact "Microsoft Support – Contact Us" page for assistance. Refer to message code 715-123130.

Rufus automatically updates the built-in Fido script, so users should do nothing to restore the ability to download Windows ISO files within the app. If you use Fido separately from Rufus, download version 1.39 from the project's repository on GitHub.

You can download Rufus from the official website and Microsoft Store. Those unfamiliar with the app and its capabilities can check out our guide showing how to create a Windows 11 bootable USB using Rufus.