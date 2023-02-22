Samsung's Bixby AI can now create an version of a person's voice, but only in Korean for now

Samsung's Bixby voice command AI is a distant fourth among these kinds of digital assistants, behind Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Assistant. However, Samsung is continuing to update Bixby with new features. Today, it revealed some recent improvements, including some that will make texting more of a voice experience.

The most interesting addition is Bixby Custom Voice Creator. While it's only available for Korean, this new feature allows those users to record a series of sentences into their Galaxy smartphones. The Bixby Custom Voice Creator will use these recording to create an AI-generated version of not only the user's voice but its tone as well.

This feature is available at first for Bixby Text Call, which lets users type in a text and have it sent as an audio message. This feature is also available now for English speaking Bixby users, although it does not yet support the AI-generated voice simulation feature.

Korean Bixby users can also take advantage of better AI improvements for voice commands:

Now, Bixby can better understand intent and process follow-up requests by understanding context and associating words previously used in interactions. For example, Bixby users can first launch a workout on Samsung Health and then ask Bixby to play music that best suits that exercise by saying “Play music for this workout.”

Finally, there are more Bixby features that don't require that Samsung's Galaxy smartphones be connected to the internet.

Users can run key commands entirely offline, such as setting a timer, taking a screenshot or turning on the flashlight. By integrating on-device AI with its native applications. Samsung was able to further expand its language offering and capabilities with advanced AI-based voice dictation.

With Samsung's smartphone still the leader in Android-based sales, it will be interesting to see if the company will continue to update Bixby as it competes with so many other digital assistants.