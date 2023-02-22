New NVIDIA Studio Laptops debut from ASUS, GIGABYTE, Samsung with GeForce RTX 4000 GPUs

NVIDIA has announced the arrival of its new lineup of Studio laptops that have been powered by GeForce RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 GPUs. Including laptops from ASUS (ROG Flow Z13), GIGABYTE (Aero 14 and Aero 16), and Samsung (Galaxy Book3 Ultra), the new devices are "thinner, lighter, quieter" and "dramatically exceed the performance of the last generation."

The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and fifth-generation Max-Q technology equip the latest GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs with enhanced efficiency thanks to DLSS 3. These devices are also supported by NVIDIA Studio technologies, which include hardware acceleration for 3D, video, and AI workflows, optimizations for RTX hardware in over 110 creative apps, and exclusive NVIDIA Studio apps including Omniverse, Canvas, and Broadcast.

GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs offer advanced video editing and 3D rendering capabilities. With these features, you can now:

Work in 6K RAW high-dynamic range video files with lightning-fast decoding

Export in AV1 with the new eighth-generation encoder

Gain a nearly 40% performance boost over the previous generation with GPU-accelerated effects in Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve

Tackle large projects with ease across essential 3D apps using new third-generation RT Cores

The GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs offer access to accelerated AI features, including 54 percent faster performance in Topaz Video for upscaling and deinterlacing footage. The GeForce RTX 4060 GPU-class laptops come with 8GB of video memory and are great for video editing, 3D modeling, and animation.

The tech giant also mentions that "in the popular open-source 3D app Blender, render times are a whopping 38% faster than the last generation." However, you might want to be cautious because, according to previous reports, the leaked specs of the RTX 4060 are worse than the laptop version and RTX 3060.

To know more,head over to the dedicated webpage here for the now available new NVIDIA Studio laptops.