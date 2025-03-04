Sony announces new PlayStation beta program on PS5 and PC

Sony is bringing back its beta program initiative with a fresh coat of paint, and this time, it won't be just PlayStation users who are participating. Announced today as the new "Beta Program at PlayStation," it will be open to both PlayStation 5 players as well as PC gamers, letting both parties try out upcoming games from the company's plethora of studios as well as features developed by its software team.

"Over the years, many of you have participated in various beta programs across Sony Interactive, which has helped us deliver the best possible gaming experiences to gamers around the world. And we’re truly grateful for your participation," says Sid Shuman, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications Senior Director. "That’s why I’m pleased to introduce the Beta Program at PlayStation initiative. It’s an easier, more consolidated way for gamers to sign up to participate in future PlayStation betas across a wide range of PlayStation experiences."

Sony is calling this a centralized location for all beta testing processes by the company going forward, making everything function under a single login for both platforms.

Specifically, players who are selected will be testing "games for the PS5 console and PC, new PS5 console features, PlayStation App features, and even user experience features on PlayStation.com," per the company.

For those who are interested, there are some requirements for joining:

Players must have a valid account for PlayStation Network in good standing with a current email address. Accounts with restrictions or violations may not be eligible for participation.

Players must live in the region where Beta Program at PlayStation is available.

Players must meet the legal age requirement for their region.

Head over to the new Beta Program at the PlayStation portal over here to sign up for a chance to participate in these upcoming tests.