Logitech Options+ gets support for new webcams, new features for MX Dialpad, and more

Logitech is rolling out a new update for the Options+ app, its software for managing various PC peripherals, such as mice, keyboards, webcams, lights, microphones, headsets, and many more. Version 1.87 is now available for download, and it adds support for more webcams, fresh features for the MX Creative Console owners, and other changes, such as the ability to auto-activate lights whenever you activate your webcam.

With Logitech Options Version 1.87, the following webcams are now supported in the app: Logitech Brio 300, Brio 301, Brio 305, and Brio 1080p.

If you own the Logitech MX Creative Console (Logitech's take on the Stream Deck with a few additional conveniences), you can now switch the scroll direction for the Dial and Roller on the Creative Dialpad. Also, the app lets you undo or redo any change when configuring your console.

Other changes and fixes in the update include the following:

New features Activate light with camera. Use this feature to automatically turn your LITRA lights on and off with any webcam.

[Non China] AI Prompt Builder: Use ChatGPT directly within our AI Prompt Builder via the new app banner.

[Non China] AI Prompt Builder: Get started quickly with the AI Prompt Builder using our new onboarding feature, conveniently located on the main app page.

[Non China] AI Prompt Builder: Sharing your feedback is easy! Just use the new feedback icon on the app banner. What's fixed [Non China] AI Prompt Builder: fix for app not opening when triggered

Settings reset to default after system restart sometimes

You can download Logitech Options+ for Windows and macOS from the official website. You can find the list of supported devices on the same page, but if your accessory is not supported, you can still use the old Logitech Options app, even though Logitech recently announced its retirement.