Meta and Internet Society partner to expand affordable internet access worldwide

Image by Mohamed_Hasan via Pixabay

Internet Society (ISOC) has joined hands with Meta to launch a new Connectivity Co-Funding Initiative at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. It aims to expand affordable and reliable internet access globally, especially in regions underserved or overlooked by commercial players.

The non-profit notes that over 2.6 billion people still don't have internet access, making it harder to pursue vital educational opportunities, healthcare, economic growth, and civic participation. Moreover, internet speed results for 2025 reveal colossal differences in broadband internet performance among countries worldwide.

Internet Society and its subsidiary Internet Society Foundation have committed to a $30 million investment through 2030 as part of the initiative. Meta has joined the initiative as the first co-founding partner, and Internet Society calls for more companies to "support the vision of a more equitable, connected world."

Internet Society's new initiative primarily focuses on funding community-centered Internet infrastructure, addressing market gaps and failures, and scaling training programs to build technical capacity.

It also aims to support locally-owned networks that create jobs and strengthen last-mile connectivity solutions for people, businesses, schools and health facilities in underserved areas. Internet Society has a network of 130 local chapters and 133,000 members who can contribute to the global impact.

"This new Connectivity Co-Funding initiative, supported by Meta, is a prime example of collective action that will help provide meaningful access to more than 2 billion people across the world with insufficient or no Internet. It is our hope that this fund plays a pivotal role in reducing this gap and creating a more equitable digital society," said Internet Society's President and CEO Sally Wentworth.

The Co-Funding initiative builds on the partnership between Meta and Internet Society, which has existed for several years. The two have collaborated since 2018 to develop Internet Exchange Point (IXP) infrastructure in 45 countries, train technical communities, and measure Internet resilience in countries worldwide.

Being one of the biggest tech companies of today's time, Meta is investing in other global internet projects. The social media giant is working on a massive multi-billion dollar undersea internet cable that will wrap around the world, spanning 50,000 km.