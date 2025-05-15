Sony announces the new WH-1000XM6 headphones with improved noise cancellation

Today, Sony announced the successor to the popular WH-1000XM5 headphones. The new WH-1000XM6 headphones feature a powerful processor to deliver an even better audio experience in an improved foldable design.

The most significant upgrade in the WH-1000XM6 headphones is the new HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3, which Sony claims to be seven times faster than the processor found in the WH-1000XM5 model. To deliver better noise cancellation, Sony is now using twelve microphones, four more than the WH-1000XM5. Sony has also included a new Adaptive NC Optimizer and a specially designed driver unit for enhanced noise cancellation.

Sony’s Transparent Mode, Auto Ambient Sound mode, has now been improved to make it sound more natural. Users will be able to adjust the Ambient Sound mode manually in the Sony | Sound Connect app.

Sony worked with world-renowned mastering audio engineers at three of the industry's top recording studios to make the WH-1000XM6 deliver studio-level accuracy. The specially designed driver unit, the high-rigidity carbon fiber composite material dome, and the uniquely developed voice coil structure will make audio sound better than ever on these new headphones.

The WH-1000XM6 also supports the following audio formats and customization options to satisfy users' needs.

High-Resolution Audio

High-Resolution Audio Wireless

DSEE Extreme

Game EQ, developed with Sony's expertise from INZONE

360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema

LE (Low Energy) Audio with AuraCast

Sony has also improved the design of the WH-1000XM6 with a soft-fit, wider headband featuring synthetic leather for a pressure-free fit, stretchable earpad material to provide a gentle fit, new tactile buttons to easily switch between noise canceling, ambient sound, and mic mute, and a responsive touch panel. Finally, the case is now more compact and features a magnetic closure for easy access.

Despite all these improvements, the WH-1000XM6 headphones still deliver the same 30 hours of battery life with noise canceling on and fast charging support.

With these comprehensive upgrades focusing on noise cancellation, sound fidelity, and user comfort, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are strongly positioned to lead the premium audio market. The WH-1000XM6 are available in three colors: Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue. You can order them now on Amazon and other retailers for $449.99.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.