Sony's flagship headphones and earbuds are down to their lowest prices

Here is your chance to treat yourself or your loved one with premium audio, thanks to Sony's Black Friday deals on WF-1000XM5 over-ear headphones and WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Both models are down to their all-time low prices, allowing you to save up to $72.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is Sony's flagship over-ear headphones with advanced features to elevate your music experience. Besides offering fantastic sound quality and a hard-to-pronounce name, the WF-1000XM5 features eight microphones for the best-in-class noise cancellation. The larger over-ear design also allows for a bigger battery, delivering up to 30 hours of battery life, with quick charging giving you 3 hours of playback after just 3 minutes of charging via a USB-C cable. And to ensure comfort during long listening sessions, Sony equipped its flagship earphones with lightweight material and soft-fit leather.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is available in Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver. All three models are available at a discount.

Sony's flagship XM5 lineup also includes a set of premium earbuds. The WF-1000XM5 will be a solid pick for those wanting true wireless stereo earbuds compatible with every modern device, regardless of its operating system. Although the WF-1000XM5 features a subtle and compact design, it can still operate for up to eight hours on a single charge while delivering one of the best noise cancelation, clear call quality, and high-res audio support. In addition, the Sony WF-1000XM5 supports multipoint connection, allowing you to connect to two devices at once.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is available in Black and Silver.

