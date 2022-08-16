Spotify extends free trial to three months, offers discount to returning subscribers

Spotify has announced an extended trial for free users and newcomers to the streaming service. First-time subscribers and those using Spotify for free can get three months of Spotify Premium for as little as $0. The offer will be available for grabs until September 11, 2022.

Besides attracting new customers with an extended free trial, Spotify wants to lure back ex-Premium users. Those who canceled Spotify Premium before July 15, 2022, can purchase three months of subscription for only $9.99 (or equal price in your local market).

The Promo price for returning subscribers and three months of Spotify Premium for free are valid in 135 markets where Spotify is available. The subscription provides ad-free and on-demand access to 80 million tracks and more than 4 million podcasts. Premium customers get other additional features, such as improved Apple Watch integration, offline playback, and unlimited skips.

You can sign up for Spotify Premium on the official website.