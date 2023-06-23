Star Trek: Prodigy gets canceled and will be removed from Paramount+ next week

One of the best of the most recent Star Trek TV shows is about to warp off its streaming home. Paramount has announced that Star Trek: Prodigy has been canceled and will no longer be available to stream off its Paramount+ service starting next week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be part of an overall tax write-off for Paramount+, along with the removal of other original shows such as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe, and the revival of The Game. The decision also comes as the streaming service will officially bring in content from the cable TV service Showtime on June 27.

In a statement, Paramount says:

As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers. This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime’s robust slate of premium originals.

Star Trek: Prodigy launched in October 2021 and had 20 episodes in its first season. Produced in cooperation with the kids TV network Nickelodeon, the 3D CGI series was set several years after the end of Star Trek: Voyager. It focused on a group of young aliens who escape from a prison colony and its evil leader on a previously abandoned Federation ship, the Protostar.

The show's voice cast included Kate Mulgrew, who reprised her role as a hologram version of Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager.

Star Trek: Prodigy was critically acclaimed and was nominated for the 2022 Children's and Family Emmy Award for Best Animated Series. While the first 10 episodes have been released on Blu-Ray and DVD, there will be no other way to get the entire first season, either on disc or digitally, after it is taken down from Paramount+.

The show was previously renewed for a second season. The Hollywood Reporter says that its production will be allowed to be completed, and both seasons of the show will be offered to other networks. However, there's no guarantee that any network or streamer will take on the series.

Paramount+ will remain the home for all the classic shows in the franchise, along with the more recent original series, including Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, and Lower Decks. A new show, Starfleet Academy, is in the works at the streamer, along with a Section 31 movie.

This is just the latest move by streaming services to remove original shows and movies from their platforms to save money. A few weeks ago, Disney removed over 100 original shows and films from Disney+ and Hulu.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.