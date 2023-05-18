Disney+ and Hulu will pull many original series, including Willow, off of streaming services

If you have a TV show, movie, or special that you have always wanted to check out on Disney+ or Hulu, you might want to do so right now. A new report says Disney is planning to remove a number of its original series, films, and other content from those streaming services very soon.
Deadline reports that the reason for such a move is the usual one; to save some money. Taking down these films and shows from Disney+ and Hulu will help Disney cut costs. The titles are supposed to be removed from the streaming services on May 26. The article has a list of some of the titles that will be affected by this move.
- The Mysterious Benedict Society [Disney+]
- Big Shot [Disney+]
- Turner & Hooch [Disney+]
- Willow [Disney+]
- The Making Of Willow [Disney+]
- Just Beyond [Disney+]
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum [Disney+]
- Pistol [Hulu]
- Dollface [Hulu]
- The Quest [Hulu]
- The Hot Zone [Hulu]
- Y: The Last Man [Hulu]
- Maggie [Hulu]
- Little Demon [Hulu]
- The Premise [Hulu]
- Love In The Time Of Corona [Hulu]
- Everything’s Trash [Hulu]
- Best In Snow [Hulu]
- Best In Dough [Hulu]
- The One And Only Ivan [Disney+]
- Timmy Failure [Disney+]
- Be Our Chef [Disney+]
- Magic Camp [Disney+]
- Howard [Disney+]
- Earth To Ned [Disney+]
- Foodtastic [Disney+]
- Stuntman [Disney+]
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings [Disney+]
- Wolfgang [Disney+]
- It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer [Disney+]
Perhaps the biggest title on this list is Disney+'s Willow. The 10-episode sequel to the 1988 fantasy film from producer George Lucas and director Ron Howard was heavily hyped by Disney+ before it dropped. However, when the show debuted in November 2022 it failed to reach a wide audience.
One of the problems with removing these original shows and movies is that they are not available anywhere else to watch, either as a digital rental or purchase or via physical DVD or Blu-Ray. Disney has not addressed how these series and films might be available to consumers in the future.
This is not the first time a streaming service has removed content that was made specifically for that service. HBO Max also took down a number of original shows and films back in August 2022. Other services like AMC+, Starz, and Showtime have also taken down original content from their streaming services in the past year.
