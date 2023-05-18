Disney+ and Hulu will pull many original series, including Willow, off of streaming services

Neowin · with 2 comments

willow tv show
Credit: Lucasfilm

If you have a TV show, movie, or special that you have always wanted to check out on Disney+ or Hulu, you might want to do so right now. A new report says Disney is planning to remove a number of its original series, films, and other content from those streaming services very soon.

Deadline reports that the reason for such a move is the usual one; to save some money. Taking down these films and shows from Disney+ and Hulu will help Disney cut costs. The titles are supposed to be removed from the streaming services on May 26. The article has a list of some of the titles that will be affected by this move.

  • The Mysterious Benedict Society [Disney+]
  • Big Shot [Disney+]
  • Turner & Hooch [Disney+]
  • Willow [Disney+]
  • The Making Of Willow [Disney+]
  • Just Beyond [Disney+]
  • The World According To Jeff Goldblum [Disney+]
  • Pistol [Hulu]
  • Dollface [Hulu]
  • The Quest [Hulu]
  • The Hot Zone [Hulu]
  • Y: The Last Man [Hulu]
  • Maggie [Hulu]
  • Little Demon [Hulu]
  • The Premise [Hulu]
  • Love In The Time Of Corona [Hulu]
  • Everything’s Trash [Hulu]
  • Best In Snow [Hulu]
  • Best In Dough [Hulu]
  • The One And Only Ivan [Disney+]
  • Timmy Failure [Disney+]
  • Be Our Chef [Disney+]
  • Magic Camp [Disney+]
  • Howard [Disney+]
  • Earth To Ned [Disney+]
  • Foodtastic [Disney+]
  • Stuntman [Disney+]
  • Disney Fairy Tale Weddings [Disney+]
  • Wolfgang [Disney+]
  • It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer [Disney+]

Perhaps the biggest title on this list is Disney+'s Willow. The 10-episode sequel to the 1988 fantasy film from producer George Lucas and director Ron Howard was heavily hyped by Disney+ before it dropped. However, when the show debuted in November 2022 it failed to reach a wide audience.

One of the problems with removing these original shows and movies is that they are not available anywhere else to watch, either as a digital rental or purchase or via physical DVD or Blu-Ray. Disney has not addressed how these series and films might be available to consumers in the future.

This is not the first time a streaming service has removed content that was made specifically for that service. HBO Max also took down a number of original shows and films back in August 2022. Other services like AMC+, Starz, and Showtime have also taken down original content from their streaming services in the past year.

Report a problem with article
The Twitter logo
Next Article

Twitter has sent a letter to Microsoft claiming it used data without paying for it

YouTube logo against a black and red background
Previous Article

Google now says it will not delete unused accounts that have YouTube videos

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement