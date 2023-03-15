SwiftKey for Android gets updated with Unicode 15 emojis and a new theme

Microsoft has updated the SwiftKey Keyboard Android app to introduce some new features. After the update, the SwiftKey app bears version number 8.10.34.6 and comes with new emojis and a new keyboard theme.

Swiftkey Keyboard app now supports Unicode 15 emojis. If you have a device that supports emojis based on Unicode 15 standard, you can now pick and use them in your conversations from the SwiftKey Keyboard app on Android. In Unicode 15 standard, 31 new emojis are there if you count all the skin tone variations.

There is also a new keyboard theme in the latest version of SwiftKey. "Fluent Adaptive" is the new keyboard theme, and it can be found in the Themes setting of the app. You need to scroll to the bottom of the Themes page to find it, and then tap on the "Fluent Adaptive" theme to apply it on the keyboard layout.

The latest version of the app does not include bug fixes and performance improvements. The official changelog is below if you want to read it:

We have a new default theme - "Fluent Adaptive".

SwiftKey now supports the latest emojis (Unicode 15) for devices that support them.

You can download the Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard app on your Android phone from Google Play Store. You can also click on this link that will redirect you to the SwiftKey download page.