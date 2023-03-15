Microsoft Build 2023 confirmed for May 23-25 with digital and in-person events

Confirming previous leaks, Microsoft has now officially announced that its annual Build developers conference will be held from May 23-25. The event will be a combination of an in-person conference in Seattle, Washington combined with a virtual event with live streams of workshops, keynotes, and more.

The event's website is now open for registration for people who want to attend. The virtual events will be held from May 23-24 at no cost to attendees. They will be able to view the keynote speech from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, along with other workshops and events. The in-person part of the conference will actually be on May 22, with some pre-event workshops, followed by the main conference on May 23-25, all in Seattle. The event fee is $1,525, with an additional $225 to attend the May 22 pre-event workshops.

As to what Microsoft might discuss during Build, that is still something of a mystery. It's not likely we will get any new Surface hardware announcements at the conference, It is possible we might get a glimpse of some upcoming Windows 11 features, and perhaps even get an official time frame for Windows 12. You can also bet there will be some more info on Microsoft's AI plans, including for Bing Chat.