The DOJ might force Google to spin off its search business

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is planning to potentially force Google to spin off its search business from the main company in an attempt to make online search engines more competitive. The move is part of a bigger antitrust issue that focuses on whether Google has too much control over how people find information online.

The DOJ's decision is part of a major antitrust issue regarding Google's search business. Back in August, a federal court ruled that Google indeed controls an illegal monopoly when it comes to online search. With this ruling, other smaller companies, like Yelp and DuckDuckGo, are pushing for major changes in how Google operates its search.

Some of these small companies argue that Google's Chrome browser is the major reason for Google's search monopoly and that the company should spin it off and make it separate from the main company. Other rivals want to prohibit Google from paying Apple to make its search engine the default option on its devices. Google reportedly pays Apple billions each year for this special privilege.

The U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta found that Google processes over 90% of all internet searches in the U.S., which gives it a dominant position that 'stifles competition.' The DOJ says that because of this, customers have limited choices and that innovation has been "stifled" due to Google's monopoly. The DOJ believes that increasing competition will benefit consumers by providing them with more options and better services.

As AI services have also popped up in recent months, some users have started tuning to alternative search engines like Perplexity. Many users on social media platforms have admitted to switching from Google due to dissatisfaction with its search results, especially after the introduction of AI summary features. Reports have surfaced about Google providing incorrect information, such as misleading health advice.

Google introduced AI Overviews earlier this year, which were originally designed to generate concise summaries of search results. However, this feature quickly came under fire for producing bizarre and inaccurate responses. Users shared examples of the AI suggesting absurd actions, such as adding glue to pizza or even recommending that people eat rocks daily.

While the DOJ is still figuring out its orders, one possibility is that it might propose splitting Google into smaller companies. This could involve separating its search engine from other services like advertising, the Android ecosystem, and even YouTube. The DOJ might also recommend new regulations on how Google operates its search engine, ensuring that it does not prioritize its own services over those of competitors.

Google plans to appeal to the ruling, arguing that its search engine is popular due to its quality and user satisfaction.

Via Reuters