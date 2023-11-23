The free Epic Games Store game this week is Deliver Us Mars, plus Epic's Black Friday Sale

This week, the Epic Games Store is letting PC players get one game to download and keep for free. It's called Deliver Us Mars, and it will be free to claim until 11 am Eastern time on November 30.

The game comes from developer KeokeN Interactive and publisher Frontier Foundry. It's a sci-fi adventure game and also a sequel to the earlier game Deliver Us the Moon. Here's what you can expect:

A BOLD NEW MISSION - Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, Earth’s youngest astronaut Kathy Johanson joins the Zephyr and its crew on one last mission: to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race.

OUT OF THIS WORLD GAMEPLAY - Board the Zephyr as you journey from Earth to the surface of Mars. Traverse and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you quest to discover the secrets left behind by Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here.

A HANDCRAFTED EXPERIENCE- Experience a highly polished and absorbing narrative experience packed with engaging gameplay. Every moment is handcrafted, delivering a suspense-filled, emotion-fuelled narrative alongside music from award-winning composer Sander Van Zanten, state-of-the-art motion capture, stunning graphics and realtime ray traced shadows and reflections, powered by Unreal Engine.

Also, from now until November 28, you can check out the Epic Games Store Black Friday event. You can use a special Epic Coupon that will save you 33 percent off a transaction in the store that's $14.99 or above, and you will get a new Epic Coupon each time you make such a purchase.