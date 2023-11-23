AMD finally makes the overpriced Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core AM4 CPU worth buying

On the occasion of Black Friday 2023, AMD has dropped the price of its octa-core Ryzen 7 5800X processor to its lowest ever (buying links towards the end of the article). This SKU happens to be the fastest 8-core non-X3D CPU available for the Socket AM4 platform.

Released in 2020 for an MSRP (or SEP) of $449, the Zen 3-based 5800X is one of the best eight-core chips on the market. However, currently, it is overpriced compared to what Intel offers (12th and 13th Gen parts are on sale at the moment), and even when compared to AMD's own models. That's because the 5800X was made kind of redundant when AMD released the 5700X a year and a half later for just $299. The situation was kind of similar to the first gen Ryzen 7 1800X, 1700X, and 1700 where all three parts were octa-cores with similar performances but with very big price differences.

And also, most of the price drops and discounts have tended to happen on the already cheaper 5700X whereas the 5800X would generally hold its price better. This has made recommending the latter difficult, until today as Black Friday 2023 sees the latter drop to its cheapest ever.

Get the Ryzen 7 5800X processor at the links below. Notice that there are two options to buy and both of them are shipped and sold by Amazon:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.