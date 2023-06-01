The free Epic Games Store game this week is Midnight Ghost Hunt

If you are looking for a multiplayer shooter with a bit of a twist, Midnight Ghost Hunt might be up your (dark) alley. The good news is that it's also the game that you can download and keep for free right now from the Epic Games Store. It will remain free to download and claim until Thursday, June 8 at 11 am Eastern time.

The game, which normally costs $19.99. comes from developer Vaulted Sky Games. It's described as a "ghostly multiplayer hide-and-seek game". Here is a quick summary:

Lying in wait across a series of cursed locations, relentless spirits stalk the halls. Assigned to eliminate them are the Ghost Hunters, armed to the teeth with the ghoul-busting tech to banish them to another realm! Play both Ghost and Hunter in a chaotic 4v4 struggle between the living and the dead.

Playing as a member of the Ghost team, players can use their telekinetic powers to fling furniture and other objects at the hunters. The Ghost players can also become supercharged when the clock strikes midnight in the game world. Here are some other things the Ghosts can do:

Claim your supernatural powers, which include turning invisible, causing furniture to float, and conjuring a dangerous Ghostly miasma. Ghosts can even hide in plain sight by masquerading as a Hunter’s doppelgänger! Ghostly Perks include avoiding traps with Untrappable, seeing nearby Hunters through walls with Perception, and extended possess range with Ghostly Reach.

However, the Ghost Hunters team has some weapons of their own to take out the Ghosts:

Hunters must choose their weapons from a full range of hi-tech gadgets designed to cast out Ghosts from our plane of existence. Detect ghostly presences with the Spectrophone, Radar and Pathfinder, capture them with a Trap, and suck up their spectral remains with the Vacuum – or just blast them to smithereens with the Spectral Cannon, sledgehammers, harpoons, salt-spewing shotguns, and more

We will have to wait until next week to find out what the next free game will be from the Epic Games Store.