The latest NVIDIA SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.2 brings AURO-3D support for SHIELD TVs

After over two years, NVIDIA is pushing a new update for SHIELD TVs. The latest NVIDIA SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.2 brings a lot of new enhancements along with a bunch of bug fixes. The latest update was released back in November 2022, which is what makes this new update quite significant. Although, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV is over five years old, a lot of users still prefer using it and the company continues to actively supports this Android TV box.

Speaking of the new features, the NVIDIA Experience Upgrade 9.2 adds support for AURO-3D over HDMI. According to NVIDIA, the update "unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound." However, in order to enjoy the full AURO-3D benefits, you need to connect your NVIDIA SHIELD TV to an AURO-3D compatible decoder. This will allow you to experience natural 3D sound from supported streaming apps such as "Artist Connection."

As for the bug fixes, there are a total of 23 fixes included with this latest NVIDIA SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.2 update. Apart from the support for AURO-3D, here are all the new features and fixes:

Enhancements Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC

Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Added French parental control

Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback Known Issues SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home integration after SHIELD Experience 9.2 installation. Visit NVIDIA support to reconfigure. Resolved Bugs Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations

Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep

Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press

Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)

Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop

Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi

Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets

Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled

Fixed crash on volume change

Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting

Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix

Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update

Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue

Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage

Fixed SHIELD drive filling up

Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch

Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode

Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade

Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps

Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device

To install the update, navigate to Settings > Device Preferences > Check for Upgrade. Do note that your SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home integration, requiring you to manually add it again after installing the latest update.