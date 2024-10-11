Latest NVIDIA Shield TV update brings enhancements for Match Frame Rate beta and more

If you have the NVIDIA Shield TV, you will be glad to know that one of the best Android TV OS devices is getting a new update with a lot of changes. According to the NVIDIA forums, it is the second 9.1.1+ Hotfix which started rolling out on October 10.

Prior to this new update, the NVIDIA Shield TV received its last update back in July 2023 and included a bunch of hotfixes. The latest update arrives with version number 33.2.0.252 and bundles new features as well as bug fixes, including one for the Shield drive filling-up problem and enhancements for Match Frame Rate beta.

Here's the complete changelog of the second 9.1.1+ Hotfix v33.2.0.252 for NVIDIA Shield TV:

Match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Resolves issue with SHIELD drive filling up

Fixes the issue of No audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Resolves issue of Geforce now crash after launch

Ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode

Resolved USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Mounted storages aren't listed after upgrade

Fixes occasional crashes in DRM apps

Notably, the update doesn't bump the Android version of the NVIDIA Shield TV. So, it will still run on Android 11 and not on a new version. It should be noted that NVIDIA Shield TV is less likely to receive new updates and soon important apps might eventually stop working, as they stop supporting older Android versions. Besides, there is no clarity on when NVIDIA plans to refresh its Shield TV lineup with new products rather than pushing updates for new features and bug fixes.

Let us know in the comments below, if the update has landed for your NVIDIA Shield TV or not.