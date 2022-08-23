The Right-Click on this week's Warwagon's Tech Tip Tuesday

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

For a lot of people, a “Right-click” is a foreign concept, mostly because it’s not essential for day-to-day operation on a desktop or laptop, but it is handy.



On a mouse, you have a left and a right mouse button.



I always tell people to think of the right mouse button as “more options”. If you “Right-click” something it gives you more options, the most common of which are cut, copy, paste and delete, just to name a few.



A laptop also has a right button, usually located on the bottom right of a trackpad. If you don’t have buttons below the trackpad you can also do a right-click by tapping on the trackpad with 2 fingers.



If you are using your finger on a touch screen display, you can do a right-click simply by long-pressing your finger on the screen.

So go explore Windows using the right mouse button and see what things you discover.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!