Microsoft Defender stomps even harder against ransomware in AV-TEST's latest ranking

Antivirus assessment firm AV-TEST recently released its latest malware protection test for the month of April. In its test, AV-TEST found that Microsoft Defender's performance was back again at the levels expected after a slightly poorer showing in the previous rankings.

The improvement has also been carried over to the ransomware protection too as Defender has now scored the full points in not only the corporate edition test but also in the consumer edition test. This is definitely praiseworthy since consumers too now can now expect similar level of protection that enterprise users get.

A total of 34 products were tested this time from 17 participating firms in 10 test scenarios. The following 17 products were tested in the home user or consumer category:

AhnLab

Avast

AVG

Avira

Bitdefender

F-Secure

G DATA

K7 Computing

Kaspersky

Malwarebytes

McAfee

Microsoft

NortonLifeLock

PC Matic

Protected.net

Trend Micro

VIPRE Security

Meanwhile, the 17 products in the corporate category were:

AhnLab

Avast

Bitdefender (2 products)

Comodo (soon to be Xcitium)

G DATA

Kaspersky (2 products)

Malwarebytes

Microsoft

Sangfor Technologies

Seqrite

Symantec

Trellix

Trend Micro

VMware

WithSecure (formerly F-Secure Business)

The image below shows the scores obtained by the products in home (left) as well as in the corporate (right) rankings:

Here is a breakdown of the performance of Defender for Windows home users in 10 live tested scenarios:

Up next, we have the breakdown for business users:

You may find more details on AV-TEST's official website here.