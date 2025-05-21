TikTok expands its "Add to music app" feature to support another music streaming platform

TikTok has long been the platform for discovering new music. "Abcdefu" by Gayle and "First Class" by Jack Harlow are just a few of the songs that first gained popularity on TikTok before becoming viral hits. Because of this, TikTok introduced the "Add to music app" feature in November last year, allowing users to save songs they discover in TikTok videos to their favorite music streaming apps.

The feature saved users from the hassle of searching for a song they discovered on TikTok in their favorite music streaming app. However, until now, TikTok allowed users to save songs to only three music streaming services: Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. But they are now also going to support SoundCloud, the music streaming service announced in a blog post.

When TikTok users tap the "Add to Music App" option in the TikTok app, they will now have the option to save music to SoundCloud as well, along with the other three music streaming services. The music will be saved to the user's default playlist on SoundCloud.

Furthermore, once a user has saved a track to a music app—SoundCloud, for instance—that app will become the default platform for all future music saves. Users will need to access TikTok’s Settings and Privacy option to change this preference.

The feature has become an instant hit since its launch last year. SoundCloud’s blog post mentions that TikTok users have saved more than a billion tracks using the Add to Music app feature. All the supported music streaming services have also reportedly experienced billions of streams following the feature's launch.

In addition to partnering with TikTok, SoundCloud has also launched a new feature called Move Your Music. This feature reportedly allows users to transfer their playlists and liked songs from other services, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, TIDAL, Deezer, and Amazon Music.