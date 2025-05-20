Amazon Music gets 'Explore' AI-powered music discovery feature in beta

Amazon announced a new AI-powered music search experience for its audio streaming app, Amazon Music. The feature lets you find new music by providing AI-enhanced search results, better recommendations, and curated music collections related to the artist being searched.

The AI-powered search experience is available through a new "Explore" tab in the Amazon Music app for iOS. It appears at the top when you look for an artist in the app using the search bar. The beta version of Amazon's AI search experience is currently rolling out to a subset of Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the U.S. running the iOS version of the Amazon Music app.

Amazon said that its new AI search feature is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service that provides access to various foundation models to build generative AI applications. To try out the feature, you should be running the latest version of the Amazon Music app, just in case you're one of the selected users.

The Explore tab displays AI suggestions for many popular artists and will expand to include more in the future. However, it might show different results for different artists you search. It uses AI to populate collaborations with other artists, albums that showcase their versatility, or music from other artists who acted as an inspiration.

You can also use the Explore tab to create AI-generated playlists "that capture an artist’s magic." Amazon Music isn't new to using AI to improve content discovery. Last year, it added a feature called Topics to make it easier to find new podcasts.

Generative AI-powered search features are also making their mark on other apps. Earlier this month, streaming giant Netflix introduced a generative AI search feature for iOS users as a small opt-in beta. The feature lets users search for movies and TV shows using natural language and conversational phrases.

