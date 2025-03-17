Turbo VPN expands US servers for March Madness and adds new premium account feature

The free and premium cross-platform VPN service, Turbo VPN, has announced an expansion of its US servers as the country gears up for March Madness, which will see college basketball teams compete. The company has announced that premium subscribers can now connect to 10 devices simultaneously, which is great for families using a single account.

Commenting on the developments, Turbo VPN said:

“We know how important live sports are to our users, especially during major events like March Madness. Our newly optimized US servers provide a high-quality streaming experience, offering fast, reliable connections with minimal buffering. Whether you're at home or abroad, Turbo VPN ensures that you can catch every game without interruption. Watching March Madness with friends and family is a tradition for many sports fans. Turbo VPN makes it easier to share the excitement of the tournament with your loved ones, no matter where they are.”

With the expansion, Turbo VPN says it has “exclusive optimized routes” for popular streaming platforms including Fubo TV, Paramount Plus, MAX, ESPN+, Sling TV, TSN+, and NOW TV. Using a VPN allows you to bypass geo-restrictions enforced by these services, letting you watch when you travel abroad.

Turbo VPN revealed that it now has 300 million users and with the recent expansion, it has over 3,400 servers across 21 states and over 32 cities. For anyone not familiar with the service, Turbo VPN is available across a range of platforms including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Chrome, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Privacy is another key concern around VPNs. Turbo VPN claims that it’s committed to user privacy and security. It said it uses “advanced encryption protocols” to keep data secure.